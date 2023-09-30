Off-Shore Wind Project Moves Another Step Forward

The off-shore wind project off the Maryland and Delaware coast is another step closer to reality. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced Friday that a notice of availability of the draft environmental impact statement on US Wind’s construction and operations plan will be published on October 6th. This sets US Wind on a path toward starting construction on their offshore wind projects in 2025. Public comment will be taken for 45 days beginning on October 6th.

Additional information from US Wind: A 45-day public comment period on the draft EIS will commence on October 6 during which the public has an opportunity to submit written comments, attend in-person meetings in Ocean City, Maryland and Sussex County, Delaware, and two virtual meetings. More information about how to submit comments or attend in-person or virtual meetings can be found here: https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/maryland-offshore-wind.