Off To The Races: Salisbury Schedules Inaugural River Race Day

Races on the river come to Salisbury for the first time.

The Inaugural River Races for kayakers and paddleboarders will take place on the Wicomico River June 18th.

“We are thrilled to bring the first-annual River Races to Downtown Salisbury,” Salisbury Mayor Mayor Jake Day said. “It’s not every day that you get to have kayaks and paddleboards race through Downtown, and I’m always happy when we can bring fresh, new events to our citizens. We want to ensure that Salisbury is always a place to work, live, and play.”

Salisbury’s newest pocket park, at West Market Street and South Division Street, will also open that day with an official ribbon-cutting event.

Registration is open for kayakers and paddleboarders, as well as the Cardboard Boat Races which will also take place June 18th in Salisbury:

Cardboard Boat Races Registration is $25 for a team of two, or $45 for a business or organization. For more information on Cardboard Boat Races, please visit https://salisbury.md/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Cardboard-Boat-Packet.pdf.

River Races will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm on June 18, 2022. The race is $10 per entry for kayakers and paddleboarders, and both races will have a $100 prize for fastest overall time. For more information and to sign up, please visit salisbury.md/river-races.

“Wicomico County Recreation, Parks, & Tourism is excited to partner with the City of Salisbury on this great new event,” Program Director Jamie Nichols said. “We are thrilled to be bringing back the cardboard boat races for the community to participate in and enjoy.”