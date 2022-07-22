Offender Absconds from Sussex Community Corrections Center

Dustin Jones (photo released by Delaware Department of Correction)

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown after being allowed to leave on an approved work pass.

The DOC Friday issued a Warrant for Escape after Conviction for 29-year-old Dustin Jones, whose last known address was in Greenwood. Jones was serving for Violation of Probation related to theft.

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4 facilities where offenders who are transitioning back into the community. The facilities are not secured like Level 5 prisons. Offenders are allowed to leave Level 4 facilities to work, to look for work or to attend approved treatment sessions.

Anyone who has seen Dustin Jones is asked to contact the Department of Correction at 800-542-9524.

The DOC released this description of Jones: a Black male, 5′ 10″, brown eyes, brown hair, several tattoos.