Update: Sussex Absconder Located

Mark Fowser
Update:

An off-duty Milton Police officer apprehended an offender who had fled from a work detail earlier Wednesday, according to the Delaware Department of Correction.

The DOC said 21-year-old Brian Sadler of Smyrna failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center from a work detail in Harrington. Sadler of Smyrna was serving for a violation of probation related to a previous offense. A warrant also has been issued charging Sadler with escape after conviction.

Community corrections centers are Leve 4 facilities where offenders who are transitioning back into the community are managed. They are permitted to leave the facility for work, to seek employment or to attend approved treatment sessions.

