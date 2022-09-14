Offender Arrested After Failure to Return from Pass

Image courtesy DOC

Correction officials have arrested an offender who failed to return to the Hazel D. Plant Women’s Treatment Facility from an approved pass to the DMV on August 24th. Members of the New Castle County Community Corrections Escapee Recovery Team arrested 36 year old Constance Ewing of Felton on Tuesday, September 13. She was being held for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ewing is now being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on an escape after conviction warrant in default of at $10,000 cash bail.