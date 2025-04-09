Office of Animal Welfare Introduces New Dog Licensing Program for Delaware Pet Owners

Additional Information from the Office of Animal Welfare:

Owners who license their dogs on the DocuPet platform will receive their assigned tag with a unique code that links directly to a dog’s secure online profile. Anyone who finds a lost pet can reference the code, which will be able to create a Found Pet Report in seconds. Owners can also create Lost Pet Reports as soon as they realize their pet has gone missing. Additionally, DocuPet’s dedicated dispatch staff is available 24/7 to reunite lost pets with their families around the clock.

Licensing dogs in Delaware is legally required for all dogs six months of age or older and requires a valid rabies vaccination. To encourage compliance, as part of the new partnership, the state is waiving late fees for expired licenses until July 15, 2025. Current licenses will remain active until their expiration date.

“Our new partnership with DocuPet will be extremely valuable to dog owners and necessary for animal safety within the state,” said Christina Motoyoshi, director of OAW. “Licensing your dog helps reduce the number of animals in shelters, freeing up space and resources for pets in need. Licensing also helps to ensure public safety and support critical animal services to our community. We’re excited for residents to take advantage of this program to help keep their own pets and others in the community safe.”

Pet owners can learn more and register pet licenses online at stateofdelaware.docupet.com . Owners can select a standard tag or upgrade and choose from hundreds of colorful and unique designer tag styles online or design their own tags with an easy-to-use customization tool. Use code LICENSES to get $5 off a designer tag. For pet licensing questions, visit animalservices.delaware.gov .

About the Office of Animal Welfare

The Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) protects the health, safety, and welfare of companion animals, and promotes the human-animal bond in the state of Delaware. An agency of the Division of Public Health, the OAW coordinates programs and policies that promote animal welfare, protect pets and people, and reduce pet homelessness. Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is the community service and enforcement unit under OAW that works to ensure the health and safety of animals, people and the community. DAS enforces dog control, animal cruelty and rabies control in the state.

About DocuPet