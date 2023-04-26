Official Groundbreaking of New Downtown Recreation Complex in Ocean City, Maryland

A new downtown recreation complex is expected to open in the summer of 2024 in Ocean City, Maryland. City Recreation and Parks Department along with elected officials officially broke ground on the renovation project. The two-block park area is adjacent to the bay between 3rd and 4th Street.

Groundbreaking at future Ocean City Downtown Recreation Complex

West-Block Infrastructure work is expected to include:

The complex is expected to include property elevation, improved bayside boardwalk access, the addition of head-in parking along 4th Street,

• Installation of walking paths

• Benches

• A new playground

• Increased security measures

East-Block Infrastructure Work is expected to include:

• Expansion of the Ocean Bowl Skate Park

• Installation of a new multi-court surface for both tennis and pickleball play

• Reconstruction of the basketball courts

• Addition of a new public restroom