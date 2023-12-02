The official kick-off announcement of Valerie Jones Giltner’s campaign for State Representative was held in Georgetown this week. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti was there…

It was a packed house here at Revelation Craft Brewing Company as retired critical care nurse and healthcare consultant Valerie Jones Giltner spoke about her new campaign for State Representative. Among her areas of focus is government accountability and efficiency…

Georgetown resident and former member of the Georgetown Town Council, Jane Hovington, who has had a long history of community service, has announced her campaign for the Democrats. The Delaware Department of Elections has set a Special Election to fill the 37th District vacancy for Thursday, December 21st with early voting starting on December 8th.