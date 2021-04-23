Official: National Folk Festival Returns To Salisbury

The National Folk Festival has confirmed that it will return to downtown Salisbury in September.

The festival was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions. The 80th National Folk Festival also marks the third year of its residency in Salisbury.

Entertainment will be offered at three outdoor stages, and there will be plenty of exhibits about Maryland folklife and plenty of food and beverage options.

“The 80th National Folk Festival will say that the city is ready to emerge stronger from the pandemic and be a catalyst for the newly completed renovations in our downtown,” Salisbury Mayor Jake Day and City Administrator Julia Glanz said in a joint statement. “The National has been a major driver of the physical, social and cultural renewal of the city, and we are so pleased to be ‘together again’ this September.”

The National Folk Festival is scheduled for September 10th-12th.

