Officials Investigate Boating Tragedy in Bay near Indian River Inlet

Multiple boaters radioed for help around 4 p.m. Thursday reporting a man who was unconscious in the water near his boat. The boater who first radioed the Coast Guard to report the incident stated that the man was perhaps trying to remove a line from his engine when the tragedy happened.

“We watched him and he was really struggling and the boat continued to drift,” he told the Coast Guard over the radio. “He was in the water. He never made it out of the water! We are not really sure what is going on,” the boater added. He also said a woman and a child were aboard that vessel.

Other boaters, Tow Boat, the Coast Guard and DNREC marine police headed to the sandbar/marsh area just inside the inlet on the south side south of South Shore Marina where the incident was unfolding.

The man was taken to the Coast Guard station. EMS crews responded there and took the man — still in cardiac arrest — to the hospital.

No word from officials tonight on the man’s condition nor what exactly transpired.

WGMD and WGMD.com will continue to update this story as info becomes available.