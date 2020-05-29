Officials Investigate Lake Gerar Algae Bloom

This past week, visitors to Lake Gerar in Rehoboth Beach have noticed that the water had turned a bluish-green with a foamy white substance on the surface.

Image courtesy Stan Mills

On Wednesday, a DNREC emergency response crew was in town on Oak Avenue investigating. Michael Globetti, DNREC spokesman, says they determined that this was a naturally occurring algae bloom.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Todd Fritchman of Envirotech Environmental Consulting, the city’s lake management firm, said that the lake had been treated this past week and he expects the discoloration to dissipate over several days. He added that algae blooms such as this one are not uncommon especially for lakes that drain city streets. Silver Lake, he added, had a similar event several years ago that killed hundreds of fish.

More information about blue-green algae bloom is on the DNREC website.