Officials to Announce Next Step In Future of Civil Air Terminal in Dover

DelDOT officials along with state and local leaders will be at the Civil Air Terminal in Dover tomorrow–for the ceremonial signing of the newly negotiated Joint Use Agreement that authorizes the use of Dover Air Force Base’s flying facilities by DelDOT for approved civilian/commercial flight operations. The coordination and collaboration among Senator Carper’s office, DelDOT, U.S. Department of Defense, Dover Air Force Base, the Delaware River and Bay Authority, the City of Dover, Kent County, and the Dover community has been critical to the execution of this agreement and the future development of the Dover Civil Air Terminal. The goal is to provide the highest and best use of this facility, the surrounding parcels, and available workforce–paving the way for future economic development for Kent County.