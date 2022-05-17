Offshore Joint Military Exercise Scheduled For Tuesday

A joint military exercise with a search and rescue scenario is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday) about 23 miles east of Ocean City.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, this is an annual exercise that involves the Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force and Marines. It will simulate an aircraft incident, need for a search and rescue crew and a response to debris in the water.

“Mariners are advised to avoid or use extreme caution while transiting in the exercise area. The exercise center point will be 38-14.961N 074-52.299W, approximately 23 miles east of Ocean City, Maryland. Additional active exercise location information for mariners will be available in the latest Broadcast Notice to Mariners on VHF-FM Channel 16,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Last year’s joint military exercise took place off the coast of Cape Lookout, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard statement continued:

“The purpose of the exercise is two-fold first, to further interoperability and the ability to communicate quickly, coordinate resources, and collaborate to respond to emergencies.”

“Secondly, to test and provide realistic feedback on existing policies, plans, procedures, and agreements with the Coast Guard and partner Department of Defense units within the U.S. Coast Guard Fifth District’s area of responsibility.”

“Mariners who need to contact members of the exercise as it takes place may reach safety vessel personnel on VHF-FM Channel 16.”