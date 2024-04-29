Offshore Wind Public Forum Wednesday at IRHS

Senator Gerald Hocker and Representative Ron Gray will host a public forum on offshore wind on Wednesday, May 1st at Indian River High School. The forum will allow citizens to learn more about proposed wind farms off the Delaware coast. Presentations are expected from US Wind, Governor Carney’s office and the Caesar Rodney Institute. The forum will be from 6 to 8pm

Background: In December, Gov. Carney announced that his administration was starting negotiations with US Wind regarding its two planned offshore projects. Part of those discussions involved leasing land at Delaware Seashore State Park to allow a transmission cable to be brought ashore, linking the wind farms to the regional power grid.