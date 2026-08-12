OHS, DPH Highlights Delaware’s Groundbreaking Prehospital Whole Blood Program in New Ambassador of Safety Video

Delaware officials are highlighting the state’s Prehospital Whole Blood program in the latest installment of the Ambassador of Safety video series. The program allows paramedics and State Police aviation teams to administer whole blood to seriously injured patients at the scene of an emergency. Delaware is the first state in the nation where all prehospital paramedics and aviation teams have access to whole blood in the field. State officials say the program can provide critical treatment before patients reach a hospital and improve their chances of survival. The video features Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, Delaware’s State Medical Director for Emergency Medical Services and Preparedness.