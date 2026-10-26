OHS Emphasizes Pedestrian Safety Ahead of Halloween Weekend

October is Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month – and with Halloween fast approaching, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety reminds drivers to share the road with pedestrians and take some precautions to keep everyone safe while Trick or Treating. With children trick-or-treating after dark and drivers sharing the road with pedestrians, taking a few extra precautions can help keep everyone safe.

Help kids be seen. Carry glow sticks or flashlights, use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and trick-or-treat bags, and choose light-colored clothing when possible.

Supervise young children. Children should be accompanied by an adult while trick-or-treating.

Slow down and stay alert. Children may be excited and distracted while trick-or-treating and could unexpectedly enter the roadway. Drivers should reduce their speed and watch carefully for pedestrians, especially in residential neighborhoods.

Use crosswalks and intersections. Remind children to cross the street at corners and crosswalks and to look both ways before crossing.

Choose safe costumes. Make sure costumes fit properly to prevent trips and falls. When possible, choose face paint over masks, which can limit a child’s vision.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 17% of children age 14 and younger killed in traffic crashes in 2024 were pedestrians. Additionally, 76% of pedestrian fatalities occurred in the dark, highlighting the importance of visibility and extra caution during evening activities like Halloween trick-or-treating.

Families can also visit arrivealivede.com/walk-smart/ or safekids.org/halloween for additional traffic safety information and resources.