One Arrest Made; Detectives Seek Public’s Help to Locate Additional Suspect in Irrigation Copper Wire Thefts

Delaware State Police have arrested a Greenwood woman and are searching for a 39-year-old man stemming from an investigation into irrigation copper wire thefts in Kent and Sussex Counties. State police say that between April 12th and August 16th, detectives from Troop 3 and Troop 4 investigated multiple thefts of copper wire from irrigation systems in the Bridgeville, Greenwood, and Houston areas. In the incidents of trespassing on private properties, copper wire was cut and removed from pivot irrigation systems causing significant damage to the equipment. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified and obtained warrants for the arrests of 40-year-old Dorothy Wooleyhand and 39-year-old Michael Plummer. Wooleyhand was arrested on August 20th and charged with multiple felony thefts. She was released on a $22,000 unsecured bond. Detectives are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Michael Plummer to contact Troop 3 at (302) 697-4454 or Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850 or by calling 9-1-1.

Additional Information from DSP:

Dorothy Wooleyhand

Wooleyhand was charged with:

Theft over $1,500 where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts

Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts

Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts

Degree (Felony) – 4 counts Theft under $1,500

Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 and Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continue to investigate these incidents. Detectives are asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Michael Plummer to contact Troop 3 at (302) 697-4454 or Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850 or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.