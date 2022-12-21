One Arrested, Another Wanted on Felony Shoplifting Charges

Delaware State Police have arrested one person and are looking for another in connection with several shoplifting incidents that occurred at the Walmart on Jerome Drive in Dover. Following an investigation that began in Dover last week, state police arrested 40-year-old Phillip Plummer of Dover. They are still looking for the woman who accompanied him in one of the incidents on December 12th. Her name is Angela Hoffman who is 41-years old and also of Dover.

Police say Plummer faces several charges after leaving the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. The latest incident occurred on December 19th, in which the same woman had escaped. Police responded to the Walmart on December 15th regarding a shoplifting earlier that day as well.

Hoffman is currently wanted on felony charges of Shoplifting Over $1,500 and Conspiracy Second Degree. Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding Hoffman’s whereabouts to contact Trooper First Class N. Valenti of Delaware State Police Troop 9 at 302-378-5749, or by calling 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.