One Arrested, One Suspect At-Large Following Police Pursuit

A police pursuit resulted in a suspect’s arrest on drug charges and other related offenses, and another suspect is still being sought.

Delaware State Police say members of the Governor’s Task Force observed 18-year-old Damaj Showell of Bridgeville in a vehicle on Mill Park Drive Tuesday. Troopers also learned that there were outstanding warrants for the driver, 31-year-old Laval Farmer of Bridgeville.

According to police, Farmer kept going after being signaled to stop and at one point Showell jumped from the moving vehicle and fled into the woods. Farmer did the same after stopping the vehicle.

Farmer was caught as the result of a ground-and-air search. Showell is still being sought.

State Police say crack cocaine turned up in the vehicle.

Police listed these offenses for Farmer and Showell:

aval Farmer was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 1 (Felony)

Disregard a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Resisting Arrest

Related Traffic Charges

Farmer was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $28,000 cash bond.

Damaj Showell has an active warrant out of Troop 4 for the following: