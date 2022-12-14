One Bicyclist Dead; Another Injured in Dover Area Crash

hr

Dover police are investing a crash involving a car and two bicyclists that killed one man and injured another. The crash occurred in the area of South DuPont Highway and Webbs Lane early yesterday evening. According to the investigation, the 22-year-old driver of the 2013 Toyota Camry was driving southbound on South DuPont Highway and approached the intersection of Webbs Lane. The traffic light at the intersection turned red, and the driver did not stop. At the same time, the 36-year-old Dover man fell off his bicycle in the middle of the highway south of the intersection. The vehicle swerved to try to avoid hitting him, but he could not stop in time to avoid the collision. He died.

Meanwhile, the vehicle slowed down, pulled to the left side of the road, and hit another bicycle in the median, ejecting the 37-year old man also from Dover, from his bike. The 37-year old man’s injuries are non-life threatening.

The Dover Police Department is still evaluating the facts of this case and requests that anyone with information contact Dover Police Department at (302) 736- 7130.