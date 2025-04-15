One Cited for Crash of Two Tractor Trailers on Route 13 Near Laurel

A crash on Route 13 south of Laurel tied up traffic for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning just after 8. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a northbound tractor trailer stopped for a school bus that had its lights flashing near Scarborough Lane – a second tractor trailer – a Volvo – northbound behind the first one failed to stop and rear-ended the first.

The driver of the Volvo – a 26 year old from Seaford was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was cited for following too closely, failure to have insurance identification and no registration card.

The driver of the other tractor trailer was not injured.