One Cited for Crash of Two Tractor Trailers on Route 13 Near Laurel

April 15, 2025/Mari Lou

A crash on Route 13 south of Laurel tied up traffic for about 90 minutes Tuesday morning just after 8. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a northbound tractor trailer stopped for a school bus that had its lights flashing near Scarborough Lane – a second tractor trailer – a Volvo – northbound behind the first one failed to stop and rear-ended the first.

The driver of the Volvo – a 26 year old from Seaford was taken to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was cited for following too closely, failure to have insurance identification and no registration card.

The driver of the other tractor trailer was not injured.

 

Posted in , , , ,