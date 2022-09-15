One Contested Berlin Council Race; Write-ins Taken through Sept 27th

There is now one contested race in the Berlin municipal election on October 4th. Jay Knerr is the only remaining candidate for the At-large council seat after Adrian Bowen withdrew from the race earlier this week. However, write-in filing continues until September 27th, so the potential for a challenger for the At-large or District 1 seat remains – although any write-in candidate will not be printed on the ballot. If no candidates file as a write-in, only District 4 voters will go to the polls on October 4th.

Absentee ballots can be submitted by mail until September 27th, but after that date must be hand delivered to Town Hall until 7pm on Friday, September 30th.

COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 1:

James Steven Green (Steve Green)

COUNCIL MEMBER DISTRICT 4:

Dean Jonathian Burrell, Sr.

Anthony T. Weeg

AT-LARGE COUNCIL MEMBER:

Jay Knerr