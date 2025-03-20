One Day Road Closure Related to North Millsboro Bypass Project

Fox Run Road between Patriots Way and Betts Pond Road will be closed for one day–on Thursday, March 27th, according to DelDOT. The time frame of the closure will be from 6am to 6pm (weather permitting). The closure is due to bridge work related to the North Millsboro Bypass Project.

Detour – Traffic on Betts Pond Road trying to access Fox Run Road will be directed westbound on Delaware Avenue, to US 113 northbound to Avenue of Honor. Traffic Southbound on Patriots Way and Bethesda Road trying to access Fox Run Road will be directed westbound on Avenue of Honor to US 113 southbound to Delaware Avenue.