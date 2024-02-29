One Dead, Another in Critical Condition After Two-Vehicle Crash in Georgetown

Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early this morning at the intersection of Bull Pine Road and Shortly Road in Georgetown that left one woman dead. According to State Police, a Honda did not stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection, and crashed directly into the path of a Volvo. The driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old woman from Georgetown, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified. The front passenger of the Honda, a 29-year-old woman, from Georgetown, was airlifted to an area trauma hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. The driver of the Volvo, a 59-year-old man from Millsboro, Delaware, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

On February 29, 2024, at approximately 7:40 a.m., a 2020 Volvo VHD roll-off container truck was traveling westbound on Shortly Road, approaching Bull Pine Road. Simultaneously, a 2008 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Bull Pine Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Shortly Road, which is a throughway. For reasons under investigation, the Honda failed to stop, and entered the intersection directly in the path of the Volvo. As a result, the front of the Volvo struck the left side of the Honda. The Volvo then overrode the Honda as it continued in a southwesterly direction and overturned as it exited the roadway. After impact, the Honda rotated as it traveled in a westerly direction before coming to a stop in the eastbound lane of Shortly Road.

The roadway was closed for approximately 6.5 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.