One dead, another injured in two separate crashes on Route 24 in Sussex County

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in two separate crashes Thursday morning on Route 24 in Sussex County.

According to Delaware State Police, the fatal crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. as a Hyundai Sonata was heading eastbound on Route 24 (John J. Williams Highway), just west of Rosedale Road, when it struck a pedestrian that was trying to cross the highway.

A Hyundai Tucson was traveling just behind the Sonata and also struck the pedestrian. Both vehicles were unable to avoid the collisions and stayed on scene following the incident, according to police.

The pedestrian, a 47-year-old Millsboro woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is currently being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The drivers of both vehicles were uninjured.

Just hours later, around 10 a.m., Delaware State Police were called to another serious crash on Route 24 in Lewes.

A 2017 Kia Forte was traveling westbound at the time of the crash, just east of Jolyns Way, when the car crossed over the centerline, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

The driver, a 66-year-old Millsboro man, was not properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to police. He was transported to Beebe Medical Center with serious injuries. His name is being withheld at this time.