One dead, child injured in serious crash in Harrington

Harrington Fire Company responds to the crash Wednesday night.

One person was killed, a child was injured, and another suffered critical injuries in a serious crash Wednesday night in Harrington.

According to the Harrington Fire Company, around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday first responders were notified of a serious motor vehicle crash in the 5400 block of Vernon Road.

First responders arrived on scene and discovered that a person was trapped inside one of the vehicles and that another person was ejected from a second vehicle that was involved in the crash.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit assumed the investigation and released further information Thursday morning on details regarding the crash.

According to Delaware State Police, a gray 2014 Buick Regal was traveling eastbound on Vernon Road (SR 14), approaching the intersection of Prospect Church Road. The driver was speeding and unable to properly negotiate the curve in the roadway and lost control of the vehicle, rotating counter-clockwise.

A 2014 white Honda Odyssey was traveling westbound on Vernon Road, approaching the intersection of Prospect Church Road, and collided with the Regal in the westbound lane.

Following the initial impact, the Regal continued in a northeast direction, overturning onto its roof, and ejecting the operator from the vehicle. The car then continued to slide on its roof before striking a telephone pole and coming to rest.

The driver of the Regal, 37-year-old Charles E. Garland Jr., of Felton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Odyssey, a 36-year-old Denton woman, was properly restrained. She was transported to the Christiana Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old child was a rear seat passenger in the Odyssey and was properly restrained and later transported to A.I. DuPont Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash continues to remain under investigation.