One dead in early morning fire in Bowers Beach

A fire that tore through a trailer early Tuesday morning in Bowers Beach has claimed the life of a person who was found dead inside the home as firefighters fought to extinguish the blaze.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out around 12 a.m. in the unit block of GRM Drive off of Bowers Beach Road. The Bowers Fire Company arrived on the scene with flames engulfing the house trailer.

One person was found dead inside by firefighters.

Another resident was transported to Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus for smoke inhalation in good condition.

State fire investigators are on the scene searching for the fire’s origin and cause. The Delaware Division of Forensic Science removed the victim from the scene. An autopsy is expected to occur today.

Heavy fire damage is estimated at $50,000. The fire remains under investigation.