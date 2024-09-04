One Dead, Two Others Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash in Eden, MD

A single-vehicle crash in the area of Cottman Road and Residential Drive in Eden, Maryland has left one person dead. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, late in the evening on Monday, September 2nd, the vehicle was heading south on Cottman Road and failed to negotiate a turn. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck two large trees. The driver and a back seat passenger were transported to Tidal Health to be treated for injuries. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The collision is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit. The investigation into this matter is open and continuing at this time.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office