One Driver Dies in Two-Vehicle Wreck in Selbyville Area

A Frankford man has died of injuries suffered in a crash at McCabe Road and Route 113 (DuPont Boulevard).

Delaware State Police said that the 28-year-old man was at the westbound stop sign Thursday shortly after 8:00 a.m. when for unknown reasons he traveled onto Route 113. His car was hit by a northbound SUV.

The Frankford man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

A New Jersey woman was driving the SUV and was taken to a hospital, as was her 16-year-old passenger. State Police said their injuries were not expected to be life-threatening.

State Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash. Police said both drivers were buckled up. Route 113 was closed in both directions for about three hours.

The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call 302-703-3266 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.