One Driver Killed In Redden Road Crash

A two-vehicle wreck on Redden Road claims the life of one driver.

Delaware State Police say an eastbound car crashed into an oncoming vehicle on a curve east of Cedar Corners Road Thursday morning. The eastbound vehicle overturned onto its roof.

The driver, an 18-year-old male of Glen Burnie, Maryland, died at the scene.

Three of his passengers suffered serious injuries, and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

One other passenger was treated and released.

The other driver, a 57-year-old Bridgeville woman, was admitted at a hospital with serious injuries.

State Police are investigating the cause of the accident.