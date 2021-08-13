One Driver Killed In Worcester Co. Wreck

A four-vehicle crash on Route 12 (Snow Hill Road) has claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.

According to Maryland State Police, Gabrielle Benton of Greenbackville, Virginia crossed the center line of Snow Hill Road at Carmean Road Thursday afternoon and collided with the rear wheels of an oncoming tractor trailer. The SUV Benton was driving overturned and caught fire.

Two other vehicles also were involved in the crash. The other drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are described as minor injuries. Benton died at the scene.

Traffic was impacted for about three hours because of the crash, which is still under investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to control traffic, and the Snow Hill Police and Fire Departments and Girdletree Fire Department also assisted in the crash investigation.