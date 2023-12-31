One Hospitalized after Head-on Collision Near Greenwood

A two vehicle crash on Owens Road east of Greenwood sent one man to the hospital Saturday night. Delaware State Police were called for a crash just before 7pm and say a pickup was northbound and a Focus was southbound on Owens Road south of Wolf Road when they collided head on. The investigation has not yet determined which vehicle caused the collision. The driver of the pickup – a 23 year old Ellendale man was not injured – and charged with DUI and failure to remain in a single lane. The driver of the Focus – a 54 year old man from Camden-Wyoming was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Charges are pending.