One Hospitalized with Smoke Inhalation after Fire in Delmar Home Sunday

One person was hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a fire at an East Pine Street home in Delmar Sunday evening. Delmar firefighters were called just before 6pm where they found smoke and fire showing from a two story home. Delmar firefighters were assisted and backed up by several neighboring companies.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal investigation shows the fire was accidental and originated in a second floor bedroom as the result of an unknown electrical failure of an extension cord.

Officials say there was no smoke alarm or sprinkler present and damage is estimated at $16,500.

The occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.