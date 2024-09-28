One Injured after Shooting on Mill Park Drive East of Bridgeville

A shooting on Mill Park Drive east of Bridgeville Friday afternoon sent one man to a nearby hospital. Delaware State Police were called just before 2pm for a shooting. They learned that a 20 year old man with gunshot wounds to the leg was taken by private vehicle to a a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say that during an argument an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victim – hitting him in the leg.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mitchell at 302-752-3794 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.