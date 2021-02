A crash around 7 Saturday night injured one man. Maryland State Police say a Suburban driven by Elmer Dickerson of Salisbury failed to slow before colliding with the rear of a dump truck on Route 13 northbound south of Centre Drive near Salisbury. Dickerson was taken to Tidal Health by ambulance. The driver of the dump truck, from Sharptown, was not injured. The roadway has reopened after the crash was investigated and cleared.