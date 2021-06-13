One Injured in Crash on Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City

Image courtesy MDOT Camera

One person was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a 4-vehicle crash on the Route 50 Bridge in Ocean City Saturday morning just before 10:30. Ocean City Police tell WGMD that an eastbound vehicle rear-ended the vehicle in front of them. One of the vehicles was pushed into the westbound traffic and struck an oncoming vehicle. Ocean City EMS treated 2 patients at the scene. The bridge was closed to traffic for about 40 minutes while police investigated and cleared the scene.