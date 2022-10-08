One Injured in Crash on Warrington Road in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach VFC – crash on Warrington Road / Photo by Chuck Snyder

Emergency personnel from Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex EMS were called for a single vehicle crash involving a pickup truck Friday afternoon on Warrington Road. The crash occurred around 2:30 and officials found one person was ejected and taken to Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. The truck continued moving without the driver – across a yard and struck two fences, a porch and a county generator at a sewer pumping station before coming to a stop.

Two homes in the Sea Chase subdivision were temporarily evacuated while crews stabilized a severed electrical line and diesel fuel leak in the area around the destroyed power generator. Fire company crews and Delaware State Police remained on scene for over an hour. Warrington Road remained closed

while county crews worked to restore the pump station and remove the damaged equipment.

Delaware State Police are investigating.

