Maryland State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a single-engine crop duster crashed in the area of Forest Grove Road in Parsonsburg just after 9am Monday. The pilot was the only person on board and was flown by Maryland Trooper 4 to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Emergency personnel from Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company were also on the scene.

The investigation is on-going and Police say the NTSB has been notified.