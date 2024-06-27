One Injured in Rt 24 Crash in Oak Orchard after Dump Truck Overturned

One person was injured after a dump truck failed to remain stopped for a red light and crashed into a pickup truck driven by a 61 year old Lewes man. Delaware State Police say the impact caused the dump truck to overturn spilling a load of rock and dirt onto Route 24. The Lewes man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck, a 50 year old man from Salisbury, was not injured – he was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device and expired registration.

Indian River emergency personnel were on the scene as well as DelDOT, DNREC and a Millsboro Hazmat unit. Police say a fire police vehicle was struck near the intersection while responding to the crash – there were no injuries. The intersection was closed for about 3 hours.