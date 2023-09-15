UPDATED: One Person Dead; Two Individuals Including Infant Rescued in House Fire in Georgetown

UPDATED – 09/15/23 – A fire Thursday morning on East Market Street in Georgetown is under investigation by both the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Georgetown Police. Fire crews arrived at the scene just before 8:30 and found smoke and fire coming from the 2 story home and a bystander reporting that two people were trapped inside the home. Firefighters rescued an 87 year old victim and an 18 month old victim – both were taken to Beebe Hospital. The 87 year old victim died at the hospital. The 18 month old was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington and is in critical condition. The circumstances of this fire are under investigation. Officials ask anyone with information about this fire – including cell phone or home security video to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Sussex County office at 302-856-5600.

