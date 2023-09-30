One Person Hospitalized After Struck on Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach

Dewey Beach Police and emergency personnel from Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Sussex County EMS were called to the area of Coastal Highway and Rodney Avenue just after 10 Saturday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. Dewey Beach Police say one person was taken to Beebe Hospital with critical injuries. The roadway was closed for about 2 hours while police investigated leaving traffic backed up on Coastal Highway to the north and south.

Coastal Highway was reopened to traffic around 1:25pm.