One Person Injured as Car Crashes into Seaford Business

A car slammed into a business at the Nylon Capital Shopping Center Monday

According to Seaford Police, officers responded to the crash scene on West Stein Highway shortly after 9:00 p.m. Monday.

One person, a male, was rescued from the vehicle that plowed into Steve’s Sewing Center. That person was taken to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Firefighters and emergency services personnel also responded. Seaford Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.