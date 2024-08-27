One Person Injured Sunday in Crash on Route 13 near Seaford

A Felton man was flown to an area hospital Sunday after a crash on Route 13 in the area of O’Neals Road. Delaware State Police were called just after 5pm – and investigation showed an Altima was northbound in the left lane but for unknown reasons went off the road and into the median where it rolled over several times. The driver, a 44 year old man from Felton, suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Troop 5 at 302-337-1090.