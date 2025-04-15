One Seriously Injured in Route 113 Crash Tuesday Morning North of Dagsboro

Delaware State Police continue to investigate a crash just after 5 Tuesday morning on Route 113 north of Dagsboro. Police say a tractor trailer loaded with grain was southbound on Route 113 – and a box truck was traveling behind the tractor trailer. The driver of the box truck failed to slow for the tractor trailer, which had slowed for road construction – and the box truck rear-ended the trailer. The driver of the box truck, a 34 year old man from Eden, Maryland was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured. Southbound traffic on Route 113 was impacted for about 2 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.