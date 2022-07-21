One Suspect Arrested, Another Wanted for Eastern Shore Break-Ins

David Tyler (photo released by Talbot County Sheriff’s Office)

A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts investigated by deputies with the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

The incidents occurred in the Trappe and Oxford areas between last Sunday and Monday. In one incident, two suspects were seen on a surveillance camera trying to get into a parked vehicle. Officers searched the area but could not locate the two suspects. Later that morning, several other break-ins and thefts were reported.

Through a cooperative investigation with local police departments, police were able to identify two suspects. 25-year-old David Tyler was located in Cambridge and arrested. The Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Andrew Wroten of Cambridge.

Anyone with information on Wroten’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-822-1020.

Tyler is facing numerous charges including burglary, rogue and vagabond, and felony theft.













