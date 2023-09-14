One Teen, One Young Adult Shot; Injured in Dover

Two people have been injured following a shooting yesterday afternoon in Dover. A 20-year-old man left the scene and headed to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of a gunshot wound to his lower body. He left prior to police arriving at the scene. Officers found shell casings on Reese Street, and they learned of a second victim–a 16-year-old who was on Slaughter Street. He had been shot in the lower body and was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. Police do not have any leads at this time.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.