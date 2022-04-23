One Under Arrest, One At-Large After Dover Burglary

CHRISTIAN O’LEARY / Image courtesy DSP

A Lewes man has been arrested on multiple charges for a burglary at an Ernest DiSabatino & Sons construction site on West Big Woods Road in Dover. Delaware State Police were called on Wednesday, April 20 and learned that two people broke a lock on the front gate and loaded a pickup with about $20,000 worth of copper wiring and causing damage to surrounding equipment before leaving the scene. Police have identified the suspects – 30 year old Christian O’Leary of Lewes and 34 year old Jacob Steele of Dover.

JACOB STEELE / Image courtesy DSP

Warrants were drafted for both O’Leary and Steele, charging them with the following crimes:

Burglary Third Degree (Felony)

Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)

Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Mischief

O’Leary turned himself in to police on Thursday and is free on a $5500 unsecured bond. Steele remains at large. If you have any information on his whereabouts – contact Crime Stoppers 800-TIP-3333.