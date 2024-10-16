One Victim Found Dead in Overnight Fire in Hartly

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that was reported at 3:20 am on Crystal Road in Hartly. The Hartly Fire Company responded and found a detached garage as well as a single-family home on fire. Multiple fire companies also responded to assist, and as firefighters were working to put out the blaze, they found a person dead in the garage. No other deaths or injuries were reported. Deputy State Fire Marshals and the Delaware State Police are on scene conducting an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire.