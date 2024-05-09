One-Way Only Transit Opportunity for Recreational Vessels Through Port of Baltimore Safety Zone

The Captain of the Port (COTP) has established a transit plan to afford recreational vessels the opportunity for transit through the Key Bridge Response Safety Zone. Traffic will be one-way at a time during one period: on Sunday, May 12th, OUTBOUND transits will be permitted from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and INBOUND transits will be permitted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Unified Command or Captain of the Port may cancel these time periods at any time for safety reasons. Mariners must monitor VHF Channel 16 and 81A while transiting the area. All recreational vessels must follow the minimum wake speed zone, rules of the road, stay within the marked channel, and heed directions by on scene patrol vessels.