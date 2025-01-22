One-Year-Old Critically Injured and Dover Man Arrested for DUI Following Serious Collision

Dover Police have arrested a 22-year-old Dover man following a serious motor vehicle collision yesterday, in which a one-year-old boy was critically injured–Tuesday afternoon on East Loockerman Street. According to Dover Police, the child was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus and later airlifted to a New Castle County Hospital for treatment where he remains in critical condition. An adult woman was a passenger in the vehicle, however she sustained no injuries. No other injuries were reported. Police say that the driver, Lamar Howard, was under the influence of marijuana when the vehicle he was driving–a 2012 Dodge Durango– left the roadway on East Loockerman and struck a tree. The one-year-old was not properly restrained in a car seat which resulted in him being seriously injured. Howard also had a no-contact order with the woman, and officers located 69 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, along with packaging material. Howard is at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $25,500 cash bail and faces several charges that include DUI, Assault First Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and drug-related offenses.

